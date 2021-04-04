Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

