Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.88.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. United Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 991,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,716,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

