Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

