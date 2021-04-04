Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

