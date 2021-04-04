Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE EIG opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Employers by 254.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Employers by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

