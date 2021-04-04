Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,207 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.