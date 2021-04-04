Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 10,110 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 258,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.35 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

