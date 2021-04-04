Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 84,454 Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.19% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

