Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Accuray were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Accuray by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Accuray by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

