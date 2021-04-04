Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

