Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $129.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

