Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

