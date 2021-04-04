EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $123.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

