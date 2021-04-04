EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXQ opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $92.52.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

