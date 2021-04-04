EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

