EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.39 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

