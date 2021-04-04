Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,829,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,315.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

