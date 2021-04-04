Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

