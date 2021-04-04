ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESE opened at $110.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

