EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ESLOY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

