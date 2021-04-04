Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Profile

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

