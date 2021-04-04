Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $20,559,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

