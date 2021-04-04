Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

