Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $54,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

