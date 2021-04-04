Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAND. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

SAND opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

