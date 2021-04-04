Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

