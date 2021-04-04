Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Euronav by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 343,311 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.