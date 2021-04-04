ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,534 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CDK Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

