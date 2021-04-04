ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,456 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

