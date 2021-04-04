ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $563,000 in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $16,771,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,918,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,858,000.

VCVCU opened at $11.00 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

