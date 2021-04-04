ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,141 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

