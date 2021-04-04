ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 93,315 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,315 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,920,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ZG opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

