ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

