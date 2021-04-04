Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of research firms have commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,027. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

