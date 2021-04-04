Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

