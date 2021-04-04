Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

XOM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 23,194,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

