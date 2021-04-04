EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EYPT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

