F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.23

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $28.50. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63.

F & M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.