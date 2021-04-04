Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

NASDAQ FB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

