Federated Hermes Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.59 and a twelve month high of $203.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

