Federated Hermes Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 114.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,289 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 303.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 754,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.41 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

