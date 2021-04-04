Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $391,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

