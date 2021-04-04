Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

