Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 270,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 215,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

ES stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

