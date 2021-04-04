Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

