Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FENC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

