Financial Comparison: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabot Oil & Gas and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13 Centennial Resource Development 4 6 2 0 1.83

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $1.44, indicating a potential downside of 67.95%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, suggesting that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.69 $681.07 million $1.62 11.78 Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.32 $15.80 million $0.19 23.58

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Centennial Resource Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

