Financial Survey: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) versus Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A Precipio -258.88% -98.29% -64.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.45%. Precipio has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.43%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Berkeley Lights.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Precipio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $3.13 million 13.50 -$13.24 million N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Precipio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; and HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test. It serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

