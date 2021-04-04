First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 6,624 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

