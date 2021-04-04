First High-School Education Group (FHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FHS stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.90.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

